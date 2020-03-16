HR Ministry Orders Health-Care Providers to Protect Older Employees

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti Zsuzsa

The Human Resources Ministry called on health-care institutions to separate staff who are more than 65 years old from patients and have them consult with colleagues over the phone.

The ministry said the spread of the new coronavirus presented particular dangers to the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, and the most important measure was to drastically cut down on interactions between doctors and patients. Scheduled surgeries will be postponed until the state of emergency is lifted, and operations will go ahead only if urgent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the human resources ministry has agreed with health-care unions to postpone strike negotiations until the crisis is over.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

