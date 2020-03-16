Virtual Reality and Robotics: Adventure Centre Opened in Debrecen

The most important goal of DigITér – located on the first floor of Agora Science Centre of Debrecen – is to promote Information Technology among the youth population.

Mayor László Papp thinks that DigITér provides an excellent basis for the young people – once they have gained an insight into these technological advances – to make a choice of higher education institutions in Debrecen and plan to stay here in the future as well. DigiTér, which opened on 6 March 2020, awaits primary- and secondary-school pupils in organised groups on weekdays for free. They will have the chance to learn about the most state-of-the-art digital tools in an interactive way. The centre is open for families and individual visitors over the age of 14 on Saturdays, also for free. They also need to register in advance. More information is available on Agora’s website.

debrecen.hu

pixabay