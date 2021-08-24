A tree branch was torn on the truck – it had to be lifted

On Monday afternoon, the crane from Debrecen received an alarm, marching to Hadházi út in Debrecen. A branch of a fifteen-foot tree was torn on a parking truck, the county’s disaster management reported.

Professional firefighters at the county seat lifted the branch with the help of a crane. The truck was thus freed, and then the unit cut the branch, removing the traffic obstruction.

Torn tree branches were a problem in several places in the county.

In Debrecen, on a Vámospércsi road, a seven-meter-long tree split, endangering rail and road traffic. Professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw.

The city’s professional firefighters were alerted to Berettyóújfalu, Széchenyi Street, due to broken tree branches. Several branches of a sycamore tree endangered passers-by, so the branches were removed by firefighters with a chainsaw.

In Sáránd, in Kölcsey Ferenc Street, the firefighters of Debrecen marched to the torn branches, and the branches endangered the pedestrian traffic. The units worked through a pull-out ladder.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate