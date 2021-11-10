We can watch stars for free in Nádudvar, Hajdúszoboszló and Nagyrábe

The starry shop parks are presented by the traveling exhibition, which can be seen in the Cultural House in Nádudvar, in the House of Culture from 15 to 17 November, in Hajdúszoboszló, in the Hotel Friendship, in the House of Culture in Nagyrába from 17 to 24 November.

This traveling exhibition, which has now arrived in Nádudvar, is another piece of the program course of the Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality called “In the Footsteps of the Hajdú Traditions”.

The exhibition presents the pastoral life in Hortobágy and the star shop parks. The aim of the traveling exhibition is to make the beauty of pastoral culture with ancient roots as widely known as possible and to draw attention to the importance of reducing light pollution.

debreceninap.hu