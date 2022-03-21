The community house, which was renovated for 70 million forints in Ondód, was handed over

For the investment of more than 70 million forints, the local government won 46 million forints in EU support, and in addition to the city self-government, a local entrepreneur, József Polgár, also helped with the development, said Erzsébet Katona, the local government representative.

The community house was built 118 years ago. Initially used as a school, it later functioned as a community house.

The very dilapidated building has undergone an energy upgrade. The facade, roof, and basement ceiling of the 340 square meters useful community house have also been insulated. The windows and doors were replaced and the building services and electrical systems were renovated. The building has also been partially accessible.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Erzsébet Katona