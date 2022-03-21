Due to track renovations, there are replacement buses on several railway lines

Due to railway track renovations, maintenance and improvements, the trains will run on a modified schedule on some railway lines, and on some sections, replacement buses will carry passengers, Mávinform told MTI.

According to the announcement, the trains will run on the Budapest-Székesfehérvár-Szombathely line on March 21-23 due to the track maintenance works performed between Székesfehérvár and Várpalota. A replacement bus runs between Székesfehérvár and Várpalota instead of every train.

The Bakony, Göcsej, and Citadella InterCities, as well as the Veszprém passenger trains, depart from the Southern Railway Station half an hour earlier and their schedule to Budapest is also changing.

Replacement buses carry passengers on the Püspökladány-Biharkeresztes line from 19 to 28 March and from 20 to 29 April. These do not affect the railway station in Báránd and Mezőpeterd, they stop in the center of the settlements. Instead of international trains on the line, there is no need to travel by replacement bus. Dacia International Trains 346 and 347 run on a bypass according to a modified timetable, crossing Bihar, combining Corvin International Trains 404 and 405. Combined with the Corona international trains 406 and 407, the international carriages of the Ister trains 472 and 473 also operate.

On the Budapest-Szolnok-Békéscsaba-Lőkösháza line, the trains will run according to a modified schedule from 19 March to 28 March and from 20 April to 29 April due to track maintenance. Replacement buses transport passengers between Békéscsaba and Lőkösháza. During the track closure, international traffic will stop at the Lőkösháza border crossing. Dacia International Trains 346 and 347 run bypass through Biharkeresztes.

On the Békéscsaba-Kétegyháza-Mezőhegyes line, the trains will run according to a modified schedule from 19 March to 28 March and from 20 April to 29 April due to track maintenance works. You have to travel between Békéscsaba-Kétegyháza-Medgyesegyháza by replacement buses. Access to the Bánkút stop is provided by deposit flights, which are connected to the replacement buses at the Medgyesegyháza station on the Békéscsaba-Medgyesegyháza route.

Mávinform drew attention to the fact that more information on temporary schedule changes can be obtained by telephone from the MÁVDIREKT information service. The detailed timetable can be found on the website www.mavhmä.hu in the news of the track closure. The track closure schedules of GYSEV can be read at www2.gysev.hu.

debreceninap.hu