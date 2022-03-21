The Gripen of the Hungarian Air Force took off due to a bomb threat

The Gripen of the Hungarian Armed Forces, which is preparing for air defense readiness, was alerted on Saturday due to a civil Airbus A-321 plane flying from Georgia to Poland at night, the Ministry of Defense said.

According to the announcement, the plane was flying in Romanian airspace when it signaled a bomb threat to civilian air traffic control. The passenger was escorted by the aircraft of the Romanian Air Force to the Romanian-Hungarian border, where the task was taken over by the fighters of the Hungarian Armed Forces on the alert of the NATO Joint Joint Air Operations Center.

It was also written that the A-321 aircraft had been escorted out of Hungarian airspace, and the Slovak Air Force took over the task from them. The Gripens then remained in the air for a short time and then returned to the base in Kecskemét.

debreceninap.hu