A man drove drunk in Debrecen, his adventure ended badly

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of drunk driving. The driver headed for Highway 4 as he drove his vehicle into a ditch next to the road and collided with a tree.

Officers arriving at the scene used an alcohol probe against the man, which indicated a positive value, so he was produced. Police interrogated the resident of Hajdúhadház as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu