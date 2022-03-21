A man drove drunk in Debrecen, his adventure ended badly

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A man drove drunk in Debrecen, his adventure ended badly

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of drunk driving. The driver headed for Highway 4 as he drove his vehicle into a ditch next to the road and collided with a tree.

Officers arriving at the scene used an alcohol probe against the man, which indicated a positive value, so he was produced. Police interrogated the resident of Hajdúhadház as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

Video: The police show how they help refugees arriving in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

A man drove drunk in Debrecen, his adventure ended badly

Bácsi Éva

During the inspection of a minibus, four illegal migrants were found by Hungarian and Romanian police officers at Nagykereki

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *