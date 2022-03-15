Bomb on board – the Hungarian Air Force’s Gripen was alerted to a civilian plane

Bácsi Éva
The Gripen of the Hungarian Armed Forces, which is preparing for air defense readiness, was alerted in the early afternoon of a Serbian-registered civil Airbus A-319 aircraft traveling on the Belgrade-Moscow route, the Ministry of Defense told MTI.

According to the announcement, the Belgrade control tower has provided information to a civilian air traffic control that there is a bomb on board the aircraft.
The plane was turned back at the Hungarian-Slovak border, while NATO’s Southern Joint Air Operations Center alerted the Hungarian Army’s Gripen, who soon identified the Serbian A-319 aircraft and ensured its escort from Hungarian airspace to Serbia.

The Hungarian Gripen pair remained in the border airspace until the returned aircraft landed in Belgrade, they wrote.

 

