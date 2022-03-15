Children from Transcarpathia arrived at a training camp in Hajdúböszörmény

40 young players came to HTE for training camp. The children of Transcarpathia were accommodated in the Youth Leisure Center in the Bath Garden, and the training and training matches are hosted by the City Sports and Events Center, the local government of the settlement announced.

The program is organized by the DVSC Football Academy, with which HTE recently signed a partnership agreement.

The trustee of Böszörmény and the municipality provide accommodation, full board and sports facilities for the children of Transcarpathia, and also contributed to the organization of the trip.

 

