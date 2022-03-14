Man Hit By Train – Delays are Expected on the Debrecen Line

The Rigó InterCity train no. 654 from the Nyugati railway station to Debrecen, Nyíregyháza and Miskolc hit a passenger at the Törökszentmiklós station – it can be read on the website of Mávinform.

Between the Törökszentmiklós and Fegyvernek-Örményes stations, trains can run only on one track. The journey time can be extended by 15-20 minutes. According to the updated news, the passengers of the train were transferred to the passenger train no. 6244 in Záhony with the help of the disaster protection. The IC train does not run between Törökszentmiklós and Nyíregyháza. A new train will start from Nyíregyháza as a Rigó IC train to Szerezi railway station, touching Szerencs and Miskolc. The train consists of non-IC quality wagons.

hajdupress.hu

pixabay