Debrecen police arrested a man for vandalism and assault in Debrecen

Debrecen police arrested a 32-year-old man who damaged the entrance door of an apartment building and assaulted another man – writes police.hu.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when two men argued in front of a panel building in Debrecen. Officers at the scene discovered that the 32-year-old from Nagykereki had smashed the glass of the building’s entrance door with his fist. When the other man told him to stop and tried to send him away, the suspect headbutted him.

The intoxicated man was taken to the police station, where investigators questioned him as a suspect for attempted serious bodily harm and disorderly conduct. He confessed, attributing his actions to his intoxication.