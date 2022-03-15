Erasmus program of the University of Debrecen

Erasmus applications for the 2022-2023 academic year have been announced. Under the mobility program, students can study in Mexico, South Korea or Japan in addition to the European program countries. Students were able to get information about the mobility programs available at the University of Debrecen in the Mobility Café on Wednesday.

The keyword in the renewed Erasmus program is inclusion. The aim of the scholarship is to provide the widest possible range of students with the opportunity to participate, such as those with children or working. Thus, in addition to the usual scholarships, the so-called Blended Intensive Program (BIP) mobility allows students to take part in a two-week intensive training at foreign partner universities, culminating in an online course that can be completed at home. In the program, doctoral students can also receive scholarships to carry out short study trips to support their research, but the mobility project also supports intensive summer training and summer universities. With these scholarships, the Erasmus program will also be available to those who cannot move abroad for a long time

– Orsolya Jánosy, the head of the International Office, told hirek.unideb.hu.

With the help of applications announced by the Tempus Public Foundation, students of the University of Debrecen can study in higher education institutions in Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Northern Macedonia, Turkey, and Serbia, as well as in many partner countries such as the USA, Great Britain, Mexico, and Japan. they can gain study or professional experience abroad at their universities.

– Scholarships have been increased in the mobility program and additional forms of support have been included in the applications. For example, equal opportunities support can be applied for, but the program also encourages “green travel”, such as rail transport or carpooling, said Péter Gara.

The institutional Erasmus coordinator added that in 2021, the pandemic had less of an impact on student mobility, but hindered teacher trips. They hope to re-award scholarships to 250-300 students through the mobility programs now announced.

The deadline for submitting applications for part-time courses is March 20, 2022, while students can submit their scholarship application for internships on an ongoing basis.

Calls for proposals are available at this link.

Mobility for study purposes.

Mobility for professional practice.

In addition to Erasmus mobility opportunities, other scholarship programs are open to students and teachers, such as the US Fulbright program, CEEPUS in support of Central European Partnerships, the ISEP program, which offers scholarships mainly overseas, or other intergovernmental and university agreements.

