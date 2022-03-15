The Kindergarten of the University of Debrecen is actively involved in helping Ukrainian families fleeing the war

The Kindergarten of the University of Debrecen is actively involved in fundraising to help families fleeing the war in Ukraine and Transcarpathia. Recently, a charity campaign was launched among the families of children attending the kindergarten and their workers.

From the first day of the outbreak of the fighting, the University of Debrecen has been trying to help those in need across the border, and the institution’s kindergarten has now joined. The Debrecen Charitable Body transported the collected donations from kindergarten number 2 on Thursday afternoon. Plenty of children’s shoes, children’s and adult clothing, diapers, dental care, children’s books, and employment were gathered. There were families who carried fruit, gluten-free products. Several bags of clothes and several boxes of food and hygiene products were collected.

Kindergarten teacher Angéla Nagy told hirek.unideb.hu: I would like this collaboration to be exemplary and to show that it is good to donate.

Working together can make the lives of homeless people a little easier and perhaps more joyful in this incredibly difficult situation. It’s heartwarming and touching how much everything has already gathered in the first days after our call. Children and parents put their donations together in the foreground holding hands. I would like to thank the families of the children who come to us again, because, as always, they took an active part in our charity initiative,

– said Angéla Nagy.

The head of the institution added that children are preoccupied with the issue of war, so kindergarten teachers regularly talk to the little ones about helping and supporting those in need.

