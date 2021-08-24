Socialists to Give Back-to-School Support to Families in Need

The opposition Socialist Party said it is giving 20 million forints (EUR 57,000) to families struggling to cover the costs of getting their children ready for the new school year.

The charity drive financed from the party’s solidarity fund will also be used to help families protect themselves against a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Bertalan Tóth, the party’s co-leader, told an online press conference. Over the last three years, the Socialists have used their solidarity fund to help those in need in a variety of ways, including by organising food drives, providing back-to-school support, pandemic defence and helping them during the Christmas season, he said. Tóth said it was “shameful” that the government was not helping needy families prepare for the new school year, “especially since hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic”. He noted that his party has proposed increasing the jobseekers’ allowance and extending the eligibility period for it and doubling the family allowance.

