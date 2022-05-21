Changeable Weather to Come for the Weekend

We can expect changeable weather in the coming days. Significant cooling is not expected, according to meteorologists, but it is worth taking an umbrella for outdoor activities with us at the weekend.

On Saturday, a cold front may cross the country. Showers and thunderstorms may occur, especially in the southwest and northeast. The wind turns from southwest to northwest, at the same time it strengthens over a large area, and sometimes it becomes more stormy. Temperatures between 26 and 31 degrees can be measured during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

The sunny, dry weather returns on Sunday. Showers may appear, and in addition to the veil clouds, cumulus clouds may form in many places. The northwesterly north wind is strengthening again in many places. After a minimum of 7-15 degrees in the morning, the peak temperature is between 23 and 28 degrees during the day.

hazipatika.hu

Getty Images