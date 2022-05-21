Tragic Accident on M5 Motorway

Tragic Accident on M5 Motorway

Three vehicles collided on M5 motorway in the Inárcs area on Friday night, killing one in the crash, police reported.

 

According to the information of police.hu, a truck of Romanian nationality stopped at the 36-kilometer section for an unknown reason, then a van collided from behind and drifted into the ditch. Behind it, a car arrived, the 19-year-old driver of which pulled the steering wheel to the left to avoid a collision and slammed into the lane barrier.

As a result of the accident, a 19-year-old passenger in the car died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 21-year-old driver of the van was also hospitalized with a minor injury.

The police closed the section of the road, and those driving towards Budapest were diverted to the 405 and 4606 roads.

MTI
pixabay

