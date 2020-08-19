1 Patient Dies, Registered Covid-19 Infections Increase by 24 in Hungary

One elderly patient suffering from an underlying illness died and the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has gone up by 24 to 4,970 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday morning.

The number of fatalities increased to 609, while 3,631 people have made a recovery. There are 730 active infections and 60 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, six on ventilators. Fully 8,098 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 383,411.

New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The government and the chief medical officer review the classification of the countries on a weekly basis. The site said that most new infections can be attributed to people ignoring symptoms and attending family gatherings or smaller events with friends.

To avoid a flare-up of the epidemic, the government has cancelled the celebrations that draw large crowds on the August 20 national holiday, including the fireworks and the air show. A ban on gatherings of more than 500 people is still in force. As a general rule people must wear a face mask in shops and on public transport.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,163), followed by Pest County (735) and the counties of Fejér (386), Komárom-Esztergom (315) and Zala (277). Békés County has the fewest infections (19).

