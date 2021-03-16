Government Official Hands Over Aid to Croatia Earthquake Victims

Tristan Azbej, state secretary in charge of the Hungary Helps programme, handed over 5 container homes and household equipment to victims of recent earthquakes in Sisak, central Croatia.

The Hungarian government “stands up for innocent victims, whether of persecution or natural disasters” through the programme, Azbej told MTI by phone. The state secretary said that a large number of companies as well as private individuals had made donations to help people impacted by the disaster. Central Croatia was hit by 5.2 and 6.3 magnitude earthquakes on Dec 28-29, killing seven people and injuring 28.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay