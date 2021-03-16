Orbán Congratulates IOC President on Re-Election

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has congratulated International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on his re-election.

In his congratulatory letter, Orbán expressed Hungary’s appreciation for Bach’s work in connection with the Olympic Games and sports in general, assuring the IOC chief of the country’s continued support. Orbán also praised the committee’s so-called Olympic Agenda 2020 reform package, saying he was convinced that the reforms and the new regulations concerning the organisation of the Olympics would open up new opportunities for cities “with big and brave dreams”. Orbán said this summer’s Tokyo Olympics would be a symbol of “our joint victory” over the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister also assured Bach of Hungary’s continued commitment to sports.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay