Szijjártó: Hungary Backs EU Operations in Sahel

Hungary supports the European Union’s military operations in the Sahel region of West Africa and is tripling its number of troops taking part in the mission, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

Hungary proposes that the EU should make its operations in Sahel one of its most important missions in Africa, Szijjártó said. He noted that the EU’s Portuguese presidency had convened a meeting of the bloc’s interior and foreign ministers. “The key issue remains the same: migration should be stopped rather than managed,” the minister said. Szijjártó said this was only possible through partnerships. The EU must continue cooperating with Turkey as well as the Western Balkan and North African countries, he said. The minister added that Sub-Saharan Africa would be one of the main places of origin for migrants in the future. “Therefore we must do everything we can to prevent the emergence of new migration waves from that region,” Szijjártó said. He highlighted the EU’s operations in the Sahel region, praising France for its efforts in the mission so far and expressing Hungary’s support.

hungarymatters.hu