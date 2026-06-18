Very strong UV-B radiation expected on Friday

Very strong UV-B radiation is expected on Friday, according to a warning issued by the Hungarian Meteorological Service (HungaroMet).

In a statement sent to the Hungarian news agency MTI on Thursday, HungaroMet said that the UV index is expected to exceed 7 across the entire country on Friday.

The agency emphasized the importance of taking extra precautions against sunburn caused by solar radiation. If possible, people should avoid sunbathing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is also recommended to wear T-shirts that cover the shoulders, straw hats, and sunscreen.

They added that for people with normal skin types, spending as little as 15–20 minutes in the sun can already result in skin redness or sunburn.