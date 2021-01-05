The Obstetrics Clinic in Debrecen Suspends the Practice of “Hiring” Doctors Until the Issue of Parasolvency is Clarified

The Obstetrics Clinic in Debrecen considers it important to stop the practice of offering money to doctors after giving birth, therefore the system of “hiring” doctors and midwives will be temporarily suspended until it can be continued in clean conditions, the clinic writes on its Facebook page.

It was emphasized that “this is not an instruction from the management of the Obstetrics Clinic, the Clinical Center of Debrecen or the University of Debrecen, but a unanimous decision of the staff of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of Debrecen.”

444.hu

pixabay