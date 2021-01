In the area of competence of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the police have not been informed of a road traffic accident involving personal injury in the last 24 hours.

The service staff arrested five people, four of whom were convicted of a crime and one on the basis of a circular against him.

Police produced 12 people, two of them on suspicion of committing a crime. A security measure was taken in two cases.

police.hu