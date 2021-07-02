For the second day, there have been no fatalities due to the coronavirus in Hungary

There are no new fatalities due to the coronavirus epidemic, but another 37 Hungarian citizens have been diagnosed with the infection, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday, highlighting that 5,495,888 people have been vaccinated in Hungary so far, 4,973,210 of whom have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary increased to 808,197. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 29,992 and the number of survivors at 739,561.

The number of active infections is 38,644. The hospital cares for 98 coronavirus patients, 22 of whom are on ventilators.

1851 people are in official house quarantine, the number of samples increased to 6,145,920.

MTI