Orbán: farewell to the masks

The Prime Minister Viktor Orbán talked about the expected reliefs in the Kossuth Radio Good morning, Hungary! show.

For the second day, there have been no fatalities due to the virus and only twenty-two patients are on a ventilator. In addition, we will reach five and a half million people vaccinated today, so compulsory mask wear will be abolished almost everywhere, said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in an interview with Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary program. The prime minister added that the number of people who have already taken the second vaccination will reach the threshold of five million during the day.

According to Viktor Orbán, it is expected that there will be a fourth wave everywhere in the world, but those who have gotten the vaccine are most likely to avoid the infection or to survive the disease with much milder symptoms. The prime minister added that health care is ready to cope with the fourth wave.

Regarding the third vaccination, the prime minister said that we have not been vaccinated for the third time yet because we do not know what its impact would be and the pharmaceutical companies won’t take responsibility for any complications associated with the third vaccination.

Music and dance events can still only be attended with a security card

Here are the new rules after 5.5 million people got vaccinated:

With the exception of hospitals and social institutions, mandatory masks will be abolished, and masks will not have to be worn in public areas (public areas no longer need masks), shops and public transport. However, no one should be prohibited from using the mask.

Even without the security certificate, you will be free to enter the catering shops, accommodation, leisure facilities, and cultural events and performances with a forward-looking auditorium.

Restrictions on shops will be abolished (the 10 sqm/customer and the distance rule)

In the case of family events and private events, the current limit of 50 people will increase to 100 people, and in the case of weddings, the number limit of 200 people will increase to 400 people.

There will be no change for sporting events, music and dance events, or other events held indoors or outdoors for more than 500 people, the current rules will remain in place, ie the number of employees will remain limited and you will only be able to attend with a security certificate.

Even people under 18 can only attend these events with a security certificate or under the supervision of a protected person.

Universities and colleges may also prepare to go back to teaching in person.

debreceninap.hu