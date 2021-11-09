DK Demands Free Mass Testing for Covid

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) on Monday called on the government to launch free mass testing for Covid infection without delay in light of “dramatic pandemic records” in Hungary.

Hungary reported 17,834 new infections and 214 Covid-related deaths over the weekend which brings the total number of deaths linked to the pandemic to 31,398, Zoltán Varga, the party’s group leader told an online press conference. The figures show Hungary with the highest Covid reproduction rate globally, he said, adding that pandemic protection in the country has remained overall ineffective due to the “irresponsible conduct” of the Orbán government. “Zero public appearance by the chief medical officer is clear evidence of a total collapse,” he said, also citing “an acute shortage of nurses and an inadequate number of Covid tests”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay