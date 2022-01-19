Yesterday’s events in Hajdú-Bihar country 

Two cars collided in Baltazár Dezső Street in Hajdúböszörmény on Tuesday early. As a result of the collision, one vehicle drifted and two other parked cars collided. The professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény inspected the vehicles and soaked up the oil on the road.

The roof of a detached house was demolished by the wind in Komadi on Main Street. Municipal firefighters in Komád manually replaced the slipped tiles through a plug ladder.

The chimney of a house caught fire yesterday afternoon in Furtán on Petőfi Street. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu removed the glowing smoldering parts with the help of a chimney cleaning ball. The fire did not spread.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate