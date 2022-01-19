Once again, an open day will be held at the Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen is holding another open day, where almost everything about the faculty’s training and research offer is revealed. Those interested in choosing a career will be able to join the 19th event via the Internet again.

The first open day of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen on 5 January this year proved to be quite successful, as more than fifty people followed it on the World Wide Web.

The second such introduction, which begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday this week, will not only explore the courses available at the faculty but also provide an insight into possible career paths after graduation and the life of a vibrant student.

In addition, they will explain, for example, the process of admission, organize an online tour of the building, and screen a film showing the faculty.

The great advantage of the open day over internet searches is that in a short time almost all the important information about our training can be obtained first hand. In this way, it is easy to get an idea of what awaits the applicants at one of the best law faculties in the country, the law faculty in Debrecen, the dean of the Faculty of Law explained.

You can join the event starting at 5 pm on Wednesday 19th by clicking here.

More information about the Faculty of Law training can be found here.

hirek.unideb.hu