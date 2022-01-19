Winter graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Economics

The Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen held its winter graduation ceremony on Friday. 323 people completed their studies at the Faculty of Economics in basic education, 110 in master’s education, 13 in vocational training, and 40 in higher education.

In view of the number of students and the epidemic situation, students who are now completing their studies at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen were able to receive their diplomas in the morning and an afternoon ceremony at the Courtyard of the main building of the institution.

In his ceremonial speech, Károly Pető, the dean of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, emphasized that learning and preparing for a career is an investment from the students, which involved considerable efforts, often from parents and relatives. He believed that the reputation of the University of Debrecen was obligatory. Graduates have a duty to age the reputation of the alma mater and the faculty beyond these walls.

You will enter the gates of the university with adequate theoretical and practical training. We hope that they will take with them the solid values that we and my colleagues have tried to pass on.

– the dean said.

323 people successfully completed their undergraduate studies at the faculty.

In the master’s program, 110 students met the requirements for the final exam.

At the end of the ceremony, the students had to take an oath.

hirek.unideb.hu