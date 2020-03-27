Government applies for EU VAT exemption for masks and respirators

The Hungarian government has appealed to the European Commission to grant VAT exemption for imports of face masks, respirators and other equipment of protection against the novel coronavirus, State Secretary Norbert Izer told MTI- He added that the exemption would only apply to appliances to be distributed free of charge. The government is determined to distribute protective gear “to the broadest possible public and possibly without tax”, the state secretary of taxation said. Face masks imported from third countries are subject to a duty of 6.3% or 12% depending on their material, plus VAT, Izer said, adding that the EC could pass a decision before the end of the week. He said the EU has increased production of such products, but growing demand will probably necessitate imports from outside the community.

MTI