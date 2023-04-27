All Hungarian Citizens Successfully Evacuated From Sudan

The evacuation of all Hungarian citizens from Sudan has been successfully completed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on his Facebook page late on Wednesday.

Péter Szijjártó reported live from Laos: the last two Hungarian citizens, two children, successfully left the territory of Sudan thanks to the cooperation with Sweden. “They are now in Djibouti, safe” he said, indicating that the Hungarian honorary consul was waiting for them at the airport.

As he reported, the honorary consul is now issuing temporary documents allowing Hungarian citizens to return home and “we will also organize their return home”.

The head of Hungarian diplomacy reminded that a total of 29 Hungarian citizens had to be evacuated from Sudan in recent days. Hungary did this in cooperation with several international partners, including the UN and other countries, “the Hungarian Defense Forces were also deployed in the operation”. The consuls and colleagues were waiting for the evacuated Hungarian citizens at the Egyptian and Ethiopian borders, added Péter Szijjártó, who thanked those who took part in the operation, stressing that they were able to evacuate all Hungarian citizens from Sudan safe and sound.

Szijjártó Péter – Facebook page