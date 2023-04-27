Two Men Tried to Get to Hungary By Clinging to the Chassis of a Freight Train

On April 26th, shortly after midnight, two men tried to enter Hungary by holding on to the chassis of a freight train entering the country from the direction of Romania.

However, they could not hide from the control of the border guards. The border violators were captured and arrested, as it turned out, they are Ugandan and Algerian citizens. Neither their identity nor the legality of their stay in Hungary could be reliably proven.

An immigration police procedure was initiated against them, and since it was proven in a credible manner that they came from Romania, they will be handed over to the Romanian border police after the procedure is completed.



debreceninap.hu