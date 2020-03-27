Over two-thirds of Hungarians back emergency extension bill

More than two-thirds of Hungarians support the government bill submitted to parliament on coronavirus protection and extending the state of emergency, according to a survey by the Századvég Foundation. Századvég conducted the survey after opposition parties voted against the bill earlier this week arguing that it fails to contain a time limit for maintaining the state of emergency. Századvég said that 81% heard about the opposition’s veto. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said parties should support the bill whereas 24% said that it would give the government excessive powers, it said. It found that 87% of right-wing voters and 58% of those in the centre support the bill. Among left-wing voters, 49% said extending the state of emergency would give the government excessive powers, while 41% of them supported such a measure. Századvég conducted the survey with a sample of 1,000 adults between March 23 and 25.

 

