NMHH awards 5G spectrums for HUF 128 billion of bids

Hungary’s National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) awarded 5G spectrums to Magyar Telekom, Telenor Magyarország and Vodafone Magyarország at an auction on Thursday for a combined 128.5 billion forints of bids. The auction was called to support the introduction of fifth-generation mobile technology and for the sale of frequencies for related wireless broadband services. Participants submitted their bids for spectrum in the 3600 MHz, 2600 MHz, 700 MHz and 2100 MHz bands.

Magyar Telekom was awarded two 10 MHz spectrums in the 700 MHz band, also two 10 MHz spectrums in the 2100 MHz band and a 120 MHz spectrum in the 3600 MHz band. Telenor was awarded two 5 MHz spectrums in the 700 MHz band and a 140 MHz spectrum in the 3600 MHz band. Its bid for a spectrum in the 2100 MHz band was unsuccessful. Vodafone acquired two 10 MHz spectrums in the 700 MHz band, two 5 MHz spectrums in the 2100 MHz band and a 50 MHz spectrum in the 3600 MHz band. No participant submitted bids for spectrums in the 2600 MHz band.

Licenses for the blocks are valid for a period of 15 years with a one-time option for a five-year extension that requires the payment of additional licensing fees. The 700 MHz band will become available from the start of September at the latest as it is still in use.

MTI