NMHH awards 5G spectrums for HUF 128 billion of bids

National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on NMHH awards 5G spectrums for HUF 128 billion of bids

Hungary’s National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) awarded 5G spectrums to Magyar Telekom, Telenor Magyarország and Vodafone Magyarország at an auction on Thursday for a combined 128.5 billion forints of bids. The auction was called to support the introduction of fifth-generation mobile technology and for the sale of frequencies for related wireless broadband services. Participants submitted their bids for spectrum in the 3600 MHz, 2600 MHz, 700 MHz and 2100 MHz bands.

Magyar Telekom was awarded two 10 MHz spectrums in the 700 MHz band, also two 10 MHz spectrums in the 2100 MHz band and a 120 MHz spectrum in the 3600 MHz band. Telenor was awarded two 5 MHz spectrums in the 700 MHz band and a 140 MHz spectrum in the 3600 MHz band. Its bid for a spectrum in the 2100 MHz band was unsuccessful. Vodafone acquired two 10 MHz spectrums in the 700 MHz band, two 5 MHz spectrums in the 2100 MHz band and a 50 MHz spectrum in the 3600 MHz band. No participant submitted bids for spectrums in the 2600 MHz band.

Licenses for the blocks are valid for a period of 15 years with a one-time option for a five-year extension that requires the payment of additional licensing fees. The 700 MHz band will become available from the start of September at the latest as it is still in use.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Government applies for EU VAT exemption for masks and respirators

Kurucz Judit

Coronavirus: 300 Confirmed Cases in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Restrictions on Movement in Hungary Between 28th March and 11th April

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Rákóczi utca

70 m2 flat for rent
150 000 Ft

Hajdúszoboszló, Debreceni út

40 m2 flat for rent
85 000 Ft

Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút

52 m2 flat for rent
90 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *