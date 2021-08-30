Illegal Migrants Pelt Police With Stones at Serbia Border

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Illegal Migrants Pelt Police With Stones at Serbia Border

A group of migrants attempting to enter Hungary illegally threw stones at police officers at the border with Serbia on Friday evening, police.hu said.

 

The incident involving 23 migrants occurred at the Hercegszántó border crossing at 8.45 pm, the Bács-Kiskun County police said. First, 17 migrants made an attempt to breach the border fence but fled as police patrols appeared. Another six migrants threw stones at the officers. The police force on the Hungarian side of the border used gas spray to avert the attempt which ended with the migrants fleeing towards Serbia. No injuries have been reported.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Hungary Records One Covid Death, 189 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Gyurcsány: ‘We Will Sweep Current Regime From Power’

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Irregularities on Hungarian roads

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *