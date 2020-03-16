Hungary Closes Borders for All Passenger Transport

And the government bans all events from midnight 16th March, 2020.

Hungary will close its borders for all passenger transport and only Hungarian citizens will be allowed to enter – said PM Viktor Orbán on Monday (16th March).

All events in Hungary will be banned from midnight 16th March, and sporting events should be held behind closed doors unless the organisers cancel them.

Pubs, cinemas and other cultural facilities will be closed, while restaurants, cafes and shops will be allowed to stay open until 3pm.

hungarytoday.hu

pixabay