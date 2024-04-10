A girl from Hajdú-Bihar county ran away because her father had been sexually harassing her for years

The police of the Hajdú-Bihar county detained the 42-year-old man.

A 16-year-old girl did not go home from school on April 3. Her parents tried to reach her and look for her, but since they couldn’t find her, they reported her missing to the police.

The police ordered a search warrant for the woman and began searching for her. Not long after, the parents indicated that their daughter had been found in Debrecen. In accordance with the usual protocol at this time, the investigators interviewed the young woman, who said that she did not go home because her father had been sexually harassing her for years. What the victim said was also supported by the psychologist’s expert opinion.

County investigators interrogated the father as a suspect for committing sexual violence, took him into custody and initiated his arrest, which was ordered by the competent court.

(police.hu)

Picture: illustartion.