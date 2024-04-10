A solar park is being built on the premises of the BMW car factory in Debrecen

In cooperation between the BMW Group Gyár Debrecen and the E.ON Hungária Group, the leaders of the two companies signed a contract for the establishment of a 50-hectare solar park on Wednesday in the factory’s communication center.

Hans-Peter Kemser, President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft., said at the press event held on the occasion of the signing, that the largest photovoltaic system of the BMW Group is being developed at the factory, which is also one of the largest such investments in Hungary.

According to his statement, 320,000 square meters of solar panels will be installed, of which 187,000 square meters are on the roof of the factory buildings, the rest on the ground.

Seventy thousand panels will be placed on an area the size of seventy football fields, which with their 43 megawatt output would cover the energy needs of twenty thousand households every year – Hans-Peter Kemser expressed the proportions, noting that the investment will be ready for the start of car production, in November 2025.

The general manager also spoke about the fact that a central aim in the life of the factory is to ensure sustainability in all areas.

According to his list, the energy required for production is covered entirely from renewable sources, biodiversity is a central element in their thinking, they will create green walls in the production areas. They will operate without using paper, and they will not use any plastic in their restaurant.

Zsolt Jamniczky, the deputy CEO of E.ON Hungária Group, called the development a milestone in the life of the company group, which is their biggest investment in Europe this year.

Such a long-term cooperation has not yet been concluded with any company as with the BMW car factory in Debrecen – he said. He emphasized that E.ON, which will also operate a management system in the area, will not only build the solar park that will be created in the factory area but will also operate it in the coming years.

Just like BMW, E.ON also cares about sustainability and supplying its partners with green energy, emphasized Zsolt Jamniczky.

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP), mayor of Debrecen, emphasized that BMW has a decisive role in the city’s future. The city manager welcomed the investment, which meets the two main requirements of economic development in Debrecen, the spirit of environmental awareness and sustainability.

László Papp indicated: that the possibility of connecting to geothermal energy in the industrial zone is also being investigated, the city would thereby contribute to the renewable energy mix.

(MTI)

Main picture: Hans-Peter Kemser, President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft., and Zsolt Jamniczky, Deputy CEO of E.ON Hungária Group, at a press conference held in Debrecen on April 10, 2024, about the 50-hectare solar park being established in cooperation with the two companies. The BMW Group’s largest, 320,000 square meter photovoltaic system is being developed at the factory. MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi