There will be no water in these Debrecen streets on Monday

On Monday, April 15th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the water service will be interrupted in several streets of Debrecen due to the replacement of the drinking water connection pipe.

The affected sections in Debrecen are:

Ozmán utca (Erdély utca – Szávay Gyula utca)

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the water service will be suspended in Debrecen in Létai street due to construction works on the drinking water pipeline. Létai street 76–120 and Létai street 119–125 also under affected properties.

Residents of Nagykereki and Nagyzomlin can also expect water shortages on Monday, because the reservoirs are being washed and disinfected at the water plants there.

On Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., during the work period, a water shortage is also expected in these settlements. After the completion of the works, it is possible that the drinking water may become cloudy, but its consumption does not represent a health hazard, but it is advisable to wait for it to settle. After the works are completed, the cloudy water leaves the system by briefly opening the garden tap – informed Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.

