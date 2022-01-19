The Faculty of Child and Adult Education of the University of Debrecen is organizing its open day online this year

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The Faculty of Child and Adult Education of the University of Debrecen is organizing its open day online this year

This year, the Faculty of Child and Adult Education of the University of Debrecen is organizing its open day online. Admissions high school students will receive valuable information about the training offer, scholarships available, and talent development programs from Wednesday, January 19 at 4 p.m.

The open day of the Faculty of Child and Adult Education will be held on Wednesday, January 19 from 4 p.m. Those interested can join the event at this link.

More details and useful information can be found on the faculty website.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

Related Posts

Once again, an open day will be held at the Faculty of Law

Bácsi Éva

Winter graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Economics

Bácsi Éva

Péter Molnár, a retired professor at the University of Debrecen, has passed away

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *