Bocskai Memorial Competition – Pál Kovács won with confidence, István Szaka was knocked out

Pál Kovács took the top four with a confident victory at the 66th István Bocskai International Boxing Memorial Competition on Wednesday.

On the second day of the match in Debrecen, 24 pairs fought in two rings. Most of the national teams did not enter the ropes, but the 80-pound Kovács, who reached the eighth final with two victories at the autumn World Cup in Belgrade, was very determined to box against András Balla, and his opponent’s coach gave up the fight at the beginning of the second round.

At the same time, István Szaka, who weighed well against Ronald Andrade Ribeiro from Brazil, did not make it to the semifinals, but he could not stand the second half of the clash – according to the Hungarian side of the association.

128 athletes from 16 countries – 61 women and 67 men – will compete in the $ 100,000 Bocskai Memorial, the first stop in the International Federation’s (IBA) Silver Belt Series and a test competition.

