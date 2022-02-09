Bocskai Memorial Competition 2022: Szabina Szűcs and László Kozák won

Among Hungarian boxers, Szabina Szűcs and László Kozák started with a victory in Debrecen, on the first day of the 66th István Bocskai International Memorial Competition.

According to the Hungarian association’s social media, Szűcs defeated Bojana Gojkovic, a four-time European champion in Montenegro, in the 57 kg, while Kozák won the 71 kg in the men’s field with a confident performance against Petar Cetinic from Croatia.

Another Hungarian heavyweight, Oroyovwe Isaac, was knocked out by Ukrainian Yuri Zaharjeev, a 19-year-old world adult and youth champion, while Hajnalka Sipos fell short against Nina Radovanovic, the Serbian quarter-finalist.

128 athletes from 16 countries – 61 women and 67 men – will take part in the $ 100,000 Bocskai Memorial, the first stop in the International Federation’s (IBA) Silver Belt Series and a test competition.

