University athletes from Debrecen are among the best

Several students of the University of Debrecen received recognition at the traditional annual award ceremony of the Debrecen Sports Center-Sports School. Luca Kozák, who is also studying at the University of Debrecen, was chosen as the best athlete of the year.

Each year, young talents who are successful in the Sportcentrum-Sportiskola are also rewarded, as well as excellence in learning. This year, a total of 43 athletes received recognition for their outstanding performance.

The best athlete of the year was Luca Kozák, a multiple champion hurdler who also attended last summer’s Olympics. The successful athlete is also connected to the University of Debrecen, as he is still studying at the institution: he is studying finance at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu