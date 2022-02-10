In addition to elite sports, learning is also important at the University of Debrecen

The DEAC Basketball Academy and the János Balásházy Training Technical School, Gymnasium, and College of the University of Debrecen announced their cooperation agreement at a press conference. The document opens up new perspectives for both institutions in reconciling effective sport and learning.

Basketball youth training in Debrecen has a remarkable tradition, dating back to the mid-1970s. Through decades of hard work, outstanding achievements, and the efforts of professionals, the youth workshop received a state-recognized, top-notch sports academy certification in January 2020. The title opened up brand new perspectives before playing basketball in Cívisváros, the DEAC Basketball Academy has become the largest youth training center in the Eastern Hungarian region – writes deac.hu.

The academy also considers education to be a key issue, and in cooperation with the University of Debrecen, it offers its students a career model ranging from primary school to higher education. Chancellor Zoltán Bács was the first speaker to emphasize the importance of the sports innovation system developing around the university in recent decades, one of the important partners of which is DEAC, and then the cooperation between the academy and Balásházy.

