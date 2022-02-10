During his escape, the man almost hit a police officer in Debrecen

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office ordered the detention of a man who had fled from the police for 80-100 kilometers in several settlements due to the crime of violence against an official and the continuous threat to the road.

According to the well-founded suspicion, in the early dawn of February 8, 2022, in Debrecen, the police wanted to take action against a car whose driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the police signal and fled on the main road No. 4 in the direction of Püspökladány. The car was followed by several police service cars, repeatedly called to a stop, but the man still did not comply and also fled. Eventually, he returned to Debrecen on the Nádudvar – Hajdúszoboszló – Hajdúszovát route, where he was lost sight of by the police on the dirt roads.

Within a short time, members of the Standby Police found the man in a stationary but running vehicle, trying to take him to action, but withdrawing himself from the action and beginning to flee again.

A police car tried to stop the man on the four-lane main road 47, while a police officer instructed him to stop in the outer lane, which was also used by the perpetrator, standing on the side of the road with white light.

When the man saw the policeman in a police uniform with a reflective stripe, he did not reduce his speed from 120 to 140 km / h to steer his vehicle to the police officer, who could only avoid being hit by jumping out of the car.

The investigating prosecutor’s office has ordered the detention of the man, who has been convicted of multiple crimes and denied committing the crimes, interrogated him as a suspect, and issued an order for his arrest, which the court is deciding today.

ugyeszseg.hu