Euro area securities issues statistics: December 2021

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 483.6 billion in December 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 589.6 billion and hence net redemptions to EUR 106.0 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents was 5.0% in December 2021, compared with 5.1% in November.

Data for debt securities

Breakdown by maturity

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities was -7.1% in December 2021, compared with -8.0% in November. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate was 6.1% in December 2021, compared with 6.3% in November. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities decreased from 7.0% in November 2021 to 6.7% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities increased from 2.4% in November 2021 to 3.3% in December.

Data for breakdown by maturity

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations was 5.1% in December 2021, compared with 4.9% in November. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate was 2.1% in December 2021, compared with 2.2% in November. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs decreased from 7.0% in November 2021 to 6.7% in December. For the general government, this growth rate was 5.8% in December 2021, compared with 5.7% in November.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from -2.6% in November 2021 to -4.2% in December. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs was 2.9% in December 2021, compared with 2.8% in November.

Data for breakdown by sector

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities was 5.8% in December 2021, compared with 5.6% in November. For debt securities denominated in other currencies, this growth rate decreased from 1.4% in November 2021 to 0.3% in December.

Data for breakdown by currency

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 21.6 billion in December 2021. Redemptions amounted to EUR 10.7 billion and hence net issues to EUR 10.9 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 1.9% in December 2021, unchanged from November. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations was 1.1% in December 2021, unchanged from November. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate decreased from 2.0% in November 2021 to 1.7% in December. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate was 5.8% in December 2021, compared with 5.6% in November.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 10,314.4 billion at the end of December 2021. Compared with EUR 8,442.0 billion at the end of December 2020, this represents an annual increase of 22.2% in the value of the stock of listed shares in December 2021, up from 21.7% in November.

Data for listed shares