Happy World Water Day!

Which Fish Campaign, a 2020-2021 conservation campaign launched by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA). Over 75 percent of the world’s fisheries are fully exploited or overfished, with 9.1 tons of unwanted bycatch thrown out every year. At this rate, food fisheries may totally collapse by as early as 2050. According to EAZA, it is now time to really think about which fish to choose for human and animal consumption as well as for our zoo and aquarium collections – hence the name of the campaign.

The health of water habitats or, more specifically, sustainable use of marine resources is in focus of