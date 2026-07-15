The Burgundia Street bus stop will be temporarily relocated

A temporary change to public transport services will take effect in Debrecen as district heating reconstruction works begin near the Burgundia Street stop.

From the start of service on Monday, July 20, 2026, until the end of service on Thursday, August 13, 2026, the Burgundia Street stop in the direction of Kossuth Street will be closed.

During this period, trolleybus routes 3 and 3A (towards Segner Square), bus routes 14Y, 15, 15H, 15Y and 15YH (towards Tégláskert Street, Széna Square and Bayk András Street), as well as night routes 90Y and 93, will stop at a temporary bus stop located approximately 30 metres behind the regular stop.

Passengers are advised to allow a little extra time for their journeys and use the temporary stop while the works are underway.

(DKV)