Tram track renovation works cause nighttime noise at Bem Square

One of our readers recorded a video of the nighttime work on site:

DKV previously informed passengers and local residents that, in order to maintain regular tram services, certain phases of the renovation can only be carried out during the evening and nighttime hours. Track alignment works at Bem Square and Simonyi Road continue after tram operations end each day so that tram traffic can remain uninterrupted during daytime hours.

The company also warned in advance that the works would temporarily generate noise and asked for the patience and understanding of those affected.

According to the current schedule, the tram track renovation is expected to continue until July 20.